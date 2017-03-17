Free Emergency Response Training Offe...

Free Emergency Response Training Offered in Concord

The next session of Community Emergency Response Team training begins Thursday, March 30 and meets for six evening sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., concluding with a hands-on training exercise. Participants must be at least 16 years of age.

