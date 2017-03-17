Free Emergency Response Training Offered in Concord
The next session of Community Emergency Response Team training begins Thursday, March 30 and meets for six evening sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., concluding with a hands-on training exercise. Participants must be at least 16 years of age.
