Former Seeno executive: Albert Jr., Albert III directed mortgage fraud

Sunday Mar 12

The son and grandson of East Bay housing empire patriarch Albert Seeno Sr. personally directed a mortgage fraud scheme uncovered by the FBI, and the illegal incentive programs were approved by a company attorney and outside counsel, according to a former executive and key government witness in the nearly concluded seven-year case. Former Discovery Sales Vice President Ayman Shahid - who will be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud - assisted federal investigators in their probe of the powerful East Bay family's mortgage business.

