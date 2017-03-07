Ernie Ricco is retiring and closing h...

Ernie Ricco is retiring and closing his downtown Concord jewelry shop at the end of the month.

At his tiny jewelry shop in downtown Concord, Ernie Ricco sells pieces of history forged in gold and encrusted with gemstones. Since 1986, Ricco has helped betrothed couples select wedding bands and has repaired family heirlooms, including pieces whose only value is sentimental.

