Contra Costa administrator David Twa ...

Contra Costa administrator David Twa gets raise, extension

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Contra Costa County Administrator David Twa on Tuesday received a three-year contract extension, as well as a 5 percent annual raise beginning in January 2018. Twa, hired as county administrator in June 2008, will make $319,465 a year beginning next January, and will get annual total compensation of $449,393.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Billlovescock 61
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Luke A 213
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
News Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10) Mar 1 Michelle 6
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC