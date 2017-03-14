Contra Costa administrator David Twa gets raise, extension
Contra Costa County Administrator David Twa on Tuesday received a three-year contract extension, as well as a 5 percent annual raise beginning in January 2018. Twa, hired as county administrator in June 2008, will make $319,465 a year beginning next January, and will get annual total compensation of $449,393.
