Concord, Walnut Creek Police to Shave...

Concord, Walnut Creek Police to Shave Heads to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research

Tuesday Mar 7

Concord and Walnut Creek Police will take part in the annual St. Baldrick's event at Children's Hospital in Oakland on March 11. If you can help sponsor either team, they'd greatly appreciate your support.

