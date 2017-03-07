Concord, Walnut Creek Police to Shave Heads to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research
Concord and Walnut Creek Police will take part in the annual St. Baldrick's event at Children's Hospital in Oakland on March 11. If you can help sponsor either team, they'd greatly appreciate your support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
