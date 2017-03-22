Concord to Host Session on Hoarding and Chronic Disorganization

The Concord Senior Center will offer a free presentation entitled 'Hoarding and Chronic Disorganization' on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Presenter Rachel Seavy, owner of Collector Care, specializes in chronic disorganization, hoarding disorder and life changes. Seavey has made media appearances on the Emmy-nominated A&E series Hoarders, and the CBS Sunday Morning Show.

