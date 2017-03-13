Concord survey: Crime, affordable hou...

Concord survey: Crime, affordable housing among top concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Contra Costa Times

Residents remain positive about living in Concord, even as concerns persist about public safety and anxiety about housing costs mounts, a recent survey found. Fifty-nine percent of respondents rated the quality of life in Concord as "good" and 14 percent said it is "excellent" - a statistically insignificant drop from 2014 when 64 percent said life was good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 19 hr mikefit92 59
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Luke A 213
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
News Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10) Mar 1 Michelle 6
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC