Concord survey: Crime, affordable housing among top concerns

Residents remain positive about living in Concord, even as concerns persist about public safety and anxiety about housing costs mounts, a recent survey found. Fifty-nine percent of respondents rated the quality of life in Concord as "good" and 14 percent said it is "excellent" - a statistically insignificant drop from 2014 when 64 percent said life was good.

