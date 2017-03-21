Concord: Placerville woman killed by car identified
A woman killed while trying to cross a busy, high-speed commute road late Sunday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office. Benita Verdin, 26, of Placerville, died at the scene after being hit by a Honda on eastbound Treat Boulevard near Wilmore Drive on Sunday night, police said.
