Concord: Person found Sunday night on side of Treat Boulevard, police investigating
Police were investigating Monday morning after shutting down a stretch of a major city street after an unidentified female was discovered by the side of the road. Details of the incident were not available immediately, and police promised more information later Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Tellinitlileitis
|81
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Notghetto
|236
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Garfield
|216
|Sunvalley Mall Hook Up
|Mar 16
|zanker100
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC