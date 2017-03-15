Concord: Highway 4 traffic alert lifted after one-car crash
A one-car crash early Tuesday sent one person to the hospital and spilled oil on the far left lane of an East Bay freeway, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP lifted a Sig Alert for severe traffic at 7:43 a.m. after opening the lane on westbound Highway 4 near the Port Chicago Highway exit.
