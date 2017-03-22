Concord: Final performances for Ygnacio Valley's spring musical

Ygnacio Valley High School spring musical, A a A"Lucky StiffA a A is at 7 p.m. March 24 and at 2 p.m. March 25 , at the school, 755 Oak Grove Road, in Concord. In the production are, from left, Matt Tortolani, Josh Wagner, Max Loth and Lauren Curtis.

