Concord: Final performances for Ygnac...

Concord: Final performances for Ygnacio Valley's spring musical

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Ygnacio Valley High School spring musical, A a A"Lucky StiffA a A is at 7 p.m. March 24 and at 2 p.m. March 25 , at the school, 755 Oak Grove Road, in Concord. In the production are, from left, Matt Tortolani, Josh Wagner, Max Loth and Lauren Curtis.

