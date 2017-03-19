Concord: Feds detail undercover meth buys with group associated with Hells Angels, Irish Mafia
DEA agents followed the alleged leaders of a "significant" methamphetamine trafficking ring for nearly a year before arresting them, conducting a series of undercover buys and tracking them around the Bay Area. This week, U.S. Attorneys released documents detailing a 10-month investigation into Bay Area residents Donnie Phillips, Phyllis Mosher, and Gordon Miller, charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Solano and Contra Costa counties.
