Concord: Driver in head-on crash seriously injured, expected to survive

The driver of a car that drifted into oncoming traffic Saturday morning causing a head-on collision was seriously injured, but is expected to survive, a Concord police officer said Sunday. The driver of a Mazda Protege was heading on Bailey Road toward Concord Boulevard around 11 a.m. Saturday when for an unknown reason he drifted across the center line and hit an oncoming Toyota Camry, police said.

