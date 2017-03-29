Concord City Council Appoints Longtime Resident to City Treasurer Position
Edith Patricia Barsotti, who is currently Vice-President at The Mechanics Bank, beat out 11 other applicants to fill the spot vacated after former City Treasurer Tim McGallian was appointed to the City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
