Concord: Citizen's tip leads to arrest of two
A tip from a citizen that something didn't look right led to the arrest Saturday of two men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, police said. Officers recovered the car and arrested 33-year-old Timothy Standfill, 33, and Sosaia Afu, 25, after one citizen called to report his car had been stolen from Esperanza Drive sometime on Friday night and another called later to report that a car in his neighborhood was not recognizable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|1 hr
|S Kimo
|4
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|88
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Notghetto
|236
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC