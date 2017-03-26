Concord: Citizen's tip leads to arres...

Concord: Citizen's tip leads to arrest of two

Sunday Mar 26

A tip from a citizen that something didn't look right led to the arrest Saturday of two men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, police said. Officers recovered the car and arrested 33-year-old Timothy Standfill, 33, and Sosaia Afu, 25, after one citizen called to report his car had been stolen from Esperanza Drive sometime on Friday night and another called later to report that a car in his neighborhood was not recognizable.

