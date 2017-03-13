Concord: Autism awareness walk April 22

Concord: Autism awareness walk April 22

The two-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Loma Vista Adult Center, 1266 San Carlos Ave. Refreshments will be available for participants at the midway point on the route at the Adaptive Learning Center community garden, 3227 Clayton Road. Event co-sponsors The Adaptive Learning Center and the Transition Options Program through Mt.

