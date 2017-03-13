Concord: Autism awareness walk April 22
The two-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Loma Vista Adult Center, 1266 San Carlos Ave. Refreshments will be available for participants at the midway point on the route at the Adaptive Learning Center community garden, 3227 Clayton Road. Event co-sponsors The Adaptive Learning Center and the Transition Options Program through Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|mikefit92
|50
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Kirby The Star Wa...
|112
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|Kelly
|211
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Michelle
|6
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Mar 1
|Wistrand1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC