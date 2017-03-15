City of Concord Hopes to Restart Cons...

City of Concord Hopes to Restart Construction to Widen Treat Blvd....

The City of Concord has been attempting to widen Treat Blvd. at Clayton Rd. for several years, but unfortunately they've hit a few speedbumps. Besides widening the roadway to include two exclusive left-turn lanes, two through lanes and one right-turn lane, the project will upgrade the intersection traffic signal phasing.

