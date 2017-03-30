Chef will concentrate on his Peruvian...

Chef will concentrate on his Peruvian restaurant, Lima, in Concord.

East Bay chef-entrepreneur John Marquez - who has been juggling two East Bay restaurants for six months - has closed one, his Artisan Bistro in Lafayette, where he had served seasonal California-French fare since 2009. A spokesman said Thursday that the reasons were twofold: It had become increasingly expensive to operate Artisan, especially with the rent, plus Marquez wanted to devote more time to Lima.

