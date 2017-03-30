Chef will concentrate on his Peruvian restaurant, Lima, in Concord.
East Bay chef-entrepreneur John Marquez - who has been juggling two East Bay restaurants for six months - has closed one, his Artisan Bistro in Lafayette, where he had served seasonal California-French fare since 2009. A spokesman said Thursday that the reasons were twofold: It had become increasingly expensive to operate Artisan, especially with the rent, plus Marquez wanted to devote more time to Lima.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Caliboy
|96
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|Mar 28
|S Kimo
|4
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Notghetto
|236
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC