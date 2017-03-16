Cell Phone Snatched from Man Resting ...

Cell Phone Snatched from Man Resting on Couch at the Sunvalley Mall in Concord

Concord Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a man who was on a couch at Macy's inside the Sunvalley Mall. Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim reported to Officers that he was lying on a couch, looking at his phone when the phone was snatched from his hand.

