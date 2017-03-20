Car hits, kills woman crossing Treat Blvd. in Concord
A 26-year-old Placerville woman died after being hit by a car in Concord on Sunday night, according to police. Around 10:46 p.m. officers responded to the area of Treat Blvd. and Wilmore Dr. after receiving reports that a person was laying in the road.
