Car hits, kills woman crossing Treat ...

Car hits, kills woman crossing Treat Blvd. in Concord

Monday Mar 20

A 26-year-old Placerville woman died after being hit by a car in Concord on Sunday night, according to police. Around 10:46 p.m. officers responded to the area of Treat Blvd. and Wilmore Dr. after receiving reports that a person was laying in the road.

Concord, CA

