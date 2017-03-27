California legislators team up to exp...

California legislators team up to expand John Muir National Historic Site

California's senators and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier filed legislation Thursday to add 44 acres to the John Muir National Historic Site. The John Muir Heritage Land Trust has offered to donate the additional land to the National Park Service, which operates the site, and the bill would authorize the agency to accept the parcel.

