B-17 bomber flights bring soaring piece of history to Bay Area skies

Thursday Mar 9

Wind whistled through gaps in the windows, rushing across the thin aluminum siding of a B-17 bomber plane as it hugged the runway and then took off, the rolling hills of eastern Contra Costa County melting away into blankets of green below. Rather than the quaint suburbs of Pacheco and Martinez, this plane was designed to survey a different kind of countryside in a very different time: Europe during World War II.

