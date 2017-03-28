Assembly Bill to Protect Consumers Against Misleading Solicitations Passes Judiciary Committee

In a unanimous bi-partisan vote the Assembly Judiciary Committee last week passed AB 492 by Assemblymember Grayson , which protects consumers, homeowners, business owners and non-profits by enhancing solicitation disclosures to prevent solicitors from producing misleading, official-looking advertisements that result in consumers paying exorbitant fees for public records they can more easily and cheaply obtain from county or state offices. "I want to thank the members of the Judiciary Committee for their support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.