A Moonwalker and a Concord Native Join USS Hornet Museum Advisory Board
The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum has expanded its Advisory Board with the addition of the second man to walk on the moon, Buzz Aldrin, and the iconic Academy Award winner actor, American space program enthusiast and Concord native, Tom Hanks. The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museums Advisory Board is made up of extraordinary individuals, each with a substantial list of remarkable personal and professional achievements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|55 min
|Tony1231853
|33
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Kelly
|209
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Michelle
|6
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Mar 1
|Wistrand1
|1
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Feb 28
|Hue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC