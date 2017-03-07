A Moonwalker and a Concord Native Joi...

A Moonwalker and a Concord Native Join USS Hornet Museum Advisory Board

The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum has expanded its Advisory Board with the addition of the second man to walk on the moon, Buzz Aldrin, and the iconic Academy Award winner actor, American space program enthusiast and Concord native, Tom Hanks. The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museums Advisory Board is made up of extraordinary individuals, each with a substantial list of remarkable personal and professional achievements.

