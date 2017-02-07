Walnut Creek news briefs for Feb. 10

The Parkinson's Support Group will have three concurrent individual meetings, followed by a group session, from 9 to noon Feb. 18, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2100 Tice Valley Blvd., in Walnut Creek. From 9 to 9:50 a.m., there will be one session for men, one for women, and another for caregivers.

