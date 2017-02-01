ViewPoints by Laura Hoffmeister: New ...

ViewPoints by Laura Hoffmeister: New year time to look back, forward in Concord

Last year, I focused on the three R's: Rethinking the budget, Repositioning the city - encouraging developers and business to locate here; and Reinventing the city with the vision of the Concord Naval Weapons Station base reuse and future East Bay Regional Park. Those set the foundation for this year, with a focus on the three P's: Planning for the future, realizing Possibilities, and fulfilling our Potential.

