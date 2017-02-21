Trump to revise Obama-era transgendered student protections, White House says
To the dismay of LGBT rights groups nationwide and throughout the Bay Area, the White House announced on Tuesday that it is working on a new set of directives on the use of school bathrooms by transgender students. But because California has written into state law protections for transgender students, a revised federal directive won't have any effect.
