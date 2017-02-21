Trump to revise Obama-era transgender...

Trump to revise Obama-era transgendered student protections, White House says

Tuesday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

To the dismay of LGBT rights groups nationwide and throughout the Bay Area, the White House announced on Tuesday that it is working on a new set of directives on the use of school bathrooms by transgender students. But because California has written into state law protections for transgender students, a revised federal directive won't have any effect.

