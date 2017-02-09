This 1940 Fordor Sedan Is Street Rodder's PPG Rod of the Month
When STREET RODDER ran across Mike and Marcia's 1940 Ford at the 2017 Grand National Roadster Show, we were knocked out by the impressive Fordor sedan. Like a lot of enthusiasts, we like all '40 Fords.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|12 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Jan 30
|Brian6500
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC