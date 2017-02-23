The Water Cooler - Blocking Public Streets During Commute Hours
The "Water Cooler" is a feature on Claycord.com where we ask you a question or provide a topic, and you talk about it. On Wednesday, we posted a story telling you the city of Concord plans to make it illegal to turn on certain streets off Clayton Rd. during commute hours in an effort to decrease the amount of vehicles cutting through residential areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Jcorinthos436
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Pay Back
|197
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC