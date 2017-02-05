The Concord Police Weekly Burglary Re...

The Concord Police Weekly Burglary Report - 21 Burglaries Reported Between Jan.26 - Feb.1

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: ClayCord.com

Concord had 21 burglaries last week. The week before, Concord also had 10, and before that, Concord had 9 burglaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 6 hr Earl 2
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 10 hr Paperboy 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Blunt Force 187
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC