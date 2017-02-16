Teen arrested after Concord shooting, street robbery
A man was shot when he was allegedly robbed by three suspects, including a 17-year-old, in Concord on Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Victory Lane off of Monument Boulevard, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|22 hr
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC