Student Arrested in Nude Photo Scandal at East Bay School
A Clayton Valley Charter High School student has been arrested and could face charges after taking and sharing nude images of a school administrator. An East Bay high school student who authorities say recorded and distributed nude images of a school administrator was arrested Tuesday and faces possible criminal charges, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
