Student Arrested in Nude Photo Scanda...

Student Arrested in Nude Photo Scandal at East Bay School

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A Clayton Valley Charter High School student has been arrested and could face charges after taking and sharing nude images of a school administrator. An East Bay high school student who authorities say recorded and distributed nude images of a school administrator was arrested Tuesday and faces possible criminal charges, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? 4 hr Hue 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 11 hr Kelly 204
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mon Pedro 40
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Mon californiaboy 11
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Feb 16 wow 29
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC