Sig-Alert Issued on Hwy.242, I-680 in Concord After Vehicle Collision
A sig-alert has been issued for southbound hwy.242 and southbound I-680 in Concord, just north of the Gregory Lane exit after a big-rig crashed into a tree, and through a fence, according to the CHP.
