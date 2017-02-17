Seniority: Health fair good start for good care

I'm sure those of you who were around during the '50s will recall Art Linkletter's weekly television show "People Are Funny." I remember it somewhat but have always like the catchy title and still agree "People ARE funny!" Why is it when planning a vacation folks think nothing of spending weeks on end making travel arrangements like where they'll be staying, how much cash they'll need, what tourist attractions they plan to visit, and so on down to the nitty-gritty detail, like who will feed the dog while they are away? When it comes to health, however, it's amazing how many people conveniently put off going in for their annual check-up.

