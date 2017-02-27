Scandal Erupts at Clayton Valley Charter High School After Student...
A scandal has erupted at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord after a student allegedly filmed a person, who appears to be the school's executive director David Linzey, while Linzey was naked in the locker room of a local gym. Parents of children at the school are saying one student was expelled, and others were suspended after several cell phones were allegedly searched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|5 hr
|Wistrand1
|1
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|tutu
|41
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|21 hr
|Hue
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|204
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Mon
|californiaboy
|11
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC