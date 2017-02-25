Rita's Italian Ice comes to Brentwood

Rita's Italian Ice comes to Brentwood

Saturday

The first time that Anthony Damiano tasted Rita's Italian Ice he wasn't sure that the 25-minute wait in line was worth it until that first spoonful. In an instant, Damiano was transported back to his childhood in an Italian-American neighborhood, where buying lemon or cherry flavored "East Boston slush" from his neighbor's front stoop was as much of a tradition as riding his bike with friends.

