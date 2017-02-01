Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez Jan. 19-25
Theft: In the 1300 block of Galindo Street, a Concord woman, 30, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on suspicion of a petty theft. Shoplifting : At 7 p.m., a Walnut Creek woman, 34, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the 400 block of Sunvalley mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Fri
|Homophobic
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Fri
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Jan 30
|Brian6500
|1
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 24
|Wondering
|2
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC