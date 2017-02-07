Police reports -- Concord, Clayton, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, for Feb. 10

Trespassing: A 35-year-old Concord man was arrested at Mt Hood Circle and Haleakala Street at 11:12 a.m. on suspicion of trespassing. Controlled substance : At 2:46 p.m., a 44-year-old Concord man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Redwood Drive.

