Parking Fee Increase at Five East Bay BART Stations Starts Today

Daily parking fees at the West Oakland, Coliseum, Hayward, Concord and North Concord stations will go up by 50 cents, BART officials said. Because daily parking fees vary by station, the increase will bring parking fees to $9 at the West Oakland station, $2.50 at the Coliseum station, and $3 at the Hayward, Concord and North Concord stations, according to BART officials.

