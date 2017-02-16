One Suspect Arrested, Two Others Evad...

One Suspect Arrested, Two Others Evade Capture After Robbery, Shooting in Concord

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and two other suspects evaded capture after a robbery and shooting on Victory Lane in Concord on Wednesday night, according to police. As Claycord.com first reported, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. The victim was shot in the knee, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

