Northgate secession: 6,000-plus petition signatures submitted to county

Alisa MacCormac, of Walnut Creek, center speaks with Patty Romine, of Walnut Creek, as her husband Lars Romine, of Walnut Creek, signs a petition with the help of Linda Loza, of Walnut Creek, to split off and secede from Mt. Diablo Unified school district to form their own Northgate school district in Walnut Creek, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.