Mystery revealed: Why Albert Seeno III was arrested

Details finally emerged this week of what led to federal prosecutors charging Albert Seeno III, seen in this file photo, with witness intimidation. Last spring, months after Ayman Shahid agreed to assist the FBI in its probe of the Seeno family and a mortgage fraud scam, Shahid's former best friend Albert Seeno III delivered a "chilling death threat," according to newly filed court records providing the first glimpse as to why the prominent East Bay homebuilder was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.