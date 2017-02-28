Mystery revealed: Why Albert Seeno III was arrested
Details finally emerged this week of what led to federal prosecutors charging Albert Seeno III, seen in this file photo, with witness intimidation. Last spring, months after Ayman Shahid agreed to assist the FBI in its probe of the Seeno family and a mortgage fraud scam, Shahid's former best friend Albert Seeno III delivered a "chilling death threat," according to newly filed court records providing the first glimpse as to why the prominent East Bay homebuilder was arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|jmpm
|42
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Michelle
|6
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|17 hr
|Wistrand1
|1
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Tue
|Hue
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|204
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|californiaboy
|11
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC