Morgan Territory Road residents witho...

Morgan Territory Road residents without water as mudslide slows repairs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Repairs to a water line remain halted temporarily, and "several hundred" residents along a rural Contra Costa County road that serves as a commute branch do not have running water because of an ongoing mudslide that began Friday, county and water district officials said Monday. The ongoing drama in the area of 3149 Morgan Territory Road also created a morning headache for morning commuters accustomed to taking the road from Concord to Brentwood and Livermore .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 3 hr jmpm 42
News Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10) 6 hr Michelle 6
Thinking of moving to Clayton 12 hr Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Tue Hue 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Kelly 204
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Feb 27 californiaboy 11
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Feb 16 wow 29
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC