Morgan Territory Road residents without water as mudslide slows repairs
Repairs to a water line remain halted temporarily, and "several hundred" residents along a rural Contra Costa County road that serves as a commute branch do not have running water because of an ongoing mudslide that began Friday, county and water district officials said Monday. The ongoing drama in the area of 3149 Morgan Territory Road also created a morning headache for morning commuters accustomed to taking the road from Concord to Brentwood and Livermore .
