Mexico Flag Placed on Radio Station Antenna at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord

After a 'Trump - Make America Great Again' flag was hung from the KVHS radio station antenna at Clayton Valley Charter High School over the weekend, someone decided to hang a Mexico flag from the antenna early this morning. At about 12:30 this morning, Concord Police received a call from school security about two people on the roof, near the tower.

