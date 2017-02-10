Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle on Monument Blvd. Identified by Coroner
A transient from Concord died early this morning when he was hit by a van hit while crossing the road, police said. Officers were dispatched at 3:45 a.m. to a collision at Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive where the man died.
