Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle on Monument Blvd. Identified by Coroner

A transient from Concord died early this morning when he was hit by a van hit while crossing the road, police said. Officers were dispatched at 3:45 a.m. to a collision at Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive where the man died.

