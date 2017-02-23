Large Tree Falls at Highlands Park in Concord, Others On Their Way Down
A large tree has fallen over at Highlands Park in Concord, and at least two others are about to tip over. Crews have already removed the fallen tree from Highlands Park, but two other damaged trees remain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
