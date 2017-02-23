Jury Rules Death of Man Killed by Concord Police 'Not an Accident at the Hands of Others'

The death of an Antioch man who was shot and killed by police in Concord last October has been found by a coroner's inquest to be a death at the hands of another person other than by accident. Several officers gave testimony on Wednesday at the inquest in Martinez surrounding the events that took place on Oct. 11 that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Dominick Musulman.

