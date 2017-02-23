Jury Rules Death of Man Killed by Con...

Jury Rules Death of Man Killed by Concord Police 'Not an Accident at the Hands of Others'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ClayCord.com

The death of an Antioch man who was shot and killed by police in Concord last October has been found by a coroner's inquest to be a death at the hands of another person other than by accident. Several officers gave testimony on Wednesday at the inquest in Martinez surrounding the events that took place on Oct. 11 that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Dominick Musulman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 23 hr Pay Back 197
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Feb 16 wow 29
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC