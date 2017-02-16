In brief: Concord/Pleasant Hill/Martinez news for Feb. 17
The 10-week academy starts Feb. 27, to increase residents' understanding of the Police Department's operations and for them to interact with personnel. The academy is not for students to become police officers, but will give them a better understanding of how the department is organized, the services provided, and how personnel serve the community.
