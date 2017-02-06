Homeless outreach team to work in Pleasant Hill, Martinez

Michael Callanan, Coordinated Outreach Referral and Engagement outreach coordinator grabs blankets from a van to distribute during a visit to a homeless encampment in Concord, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The Contra Costa Health Services is conducting their annual homeless count, intended to document both sheltered and unsheltered people in the area who need permanent housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.