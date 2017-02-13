Group of state legislators from Delta...

Group of state legislators from Delta Caucus release statement on alarming Oroville Dam situation

On Monday, February 13, 2017, members of the Delta Caucus of the California state legislature, including three representing Contra Costa County, released the following statement regarding the hazardous situation at Oroville Dam after news reports that previous concerns about the safety of the dam's current infrastructure were ignored: "We are concerned that a clear alarm raised 12 years ago about the state of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway was discounted. There has been more than enough time since then for upgrades and maintenance to the structure.

